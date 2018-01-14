Iranian Leader Khamenei's Representative in Iraq Mojtaba Hosseini: Israel, That "Cancerous Tumor," Will Be Extracted in a Few Years

Show Details

Shiite cleric Mojtaba Hosseini, Iranian Leader Khamenei's representative in Iraq, said in a recent interview that Israel, which he called a "cancerous tumor," was "founded upon evil, strife, and interference in the affairs of other countries, and that it "will be extracted in a few years." The interview with Hosseini aired on the Iraqi Al-Ayyam TV channel on January 14.

