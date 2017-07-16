Israeli Islamic Leader Kamal Khatib on Jazeera TV: Israel Inserted Chemical Substances into Al-Aqsa Mosque Wall to Cause Corrosion

Show Details

Intro:

In a July 16 interview with Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV network, Sheikh Kamal Khatib, the deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, said that Israel has been injecting chemical substances into the walls of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to cause its corrosion. Sheikh Khatib explained that these substances have a delayed effect, enabling Israel to claim that the cracks and fissures in the mosque structure are the working of nature. ...

View Transcript Page