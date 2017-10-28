Jordanian Researcher Emad Hatabah Makes the Case for Secularism: We Must Look to the Future, Not Let Them Drag Us Back to Christ or Muhammad

Show Details

In a TV interview, Jordanian researcher Dr. Emad Hatabah defended secularism, saying that religion should have nothing to do with the state. The ruler cannot legislate laws on the basis of his personal religious convictions, said Hatabah, adding: "Secularism means that we should look to the future, and we shouldn't let them drag us back to Christ, to Adam, or to Muhammad, in our daily lives, in our politics, in our state issues, in science, and so on." The interview aired on the Jordanian ANB TV

