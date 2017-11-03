Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal on Manhattan Truck Attack: Such Attacks Will Not Destroy America, Which Will Collapse from Within

Show Details

Intro:

Professor Ahmad Nofal of the University of Jordan denounced, in his weekly Yarmouk TV show, the recent truck attack in Manhattan, adding that such attacks would not destroy America. America will "collapse from within," said Nofal, because it has "no moral values." "You call this a president?" he said about POTUS, adding that Harvey Weinstein is "clearly a Jew," and that the Jews were "behind World War I, and caused World War II." The show aired on November 3.

...

View Transcript Page