Jordanian Journalist: Our Celebration of Daqamseh’s Release a Serious Problem in Our Understanding of Heroism

Speaking on a Jordanian radio show following the release from prison of former Jordanian soldier Daqamseh, who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls in 1997, journalist Basem Rafayeh said that calling Daqamseh's actions a "heroic operation" constituted "a serious problem in our understanding of heroism" and of the conflict with Israel. He was speaking on Hayat FM Radio on March 12, the day of Daqamseh's release. ...

