Clip #
5856
Jordanian Chief Justice Ahmad Hilayel Submits Resignation after Calling upon Gulf States to "Save Jordan" and Warning about Possible Syria-Like Scenario in a Nationally-Televised Friday Sermon
January 20, 2017
Intro:In a January 20 Friday sermon in Amman, Sheikh Ahmad Hilayel, Jordanian Chief Justice and Imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, called upon the Gulf countries to "use some of the riches bestowed upon them by Allah to save Jordan." "Shouldn't we learn a lesson from what is happening in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, and now in Bahrain?" he asked, exhorting the Jordanians not to take to the streets. In the sermon, aired live on national TV, Sheikh Hilayel further said that the Jews are "the only ones to s...
LATEST CLIPS
The Internet / January 23, 2017 - 01:26
#5859 - Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki Threatens Legal Action against Britain If It Continues to Ignore Palestinian...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 18, 2017 - 02:23
The Internet (Syrian Democratic Forces on the Internet) / January 18, 2017 - 02:02
#5857 - Former Iraqi VP Tareq Al-Hashimi: Militias Loyal to Iran Are Eroding the Capabilities and Reputation of the...
4Shbab_TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 30, 2016 - 03:01
#5856 - Jordanian Chief Justice Ahmad Hilayel Submits Resignation after Calling upon Gulf States to "Save Jordan...
Jordanian TV / January 20, 2017 - 04:50
#5855 - Fatah Central Committee Member Jibril Rajoub: Trump a "Lunatic" and a "Fascist"; His Plan...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 17, 2017 - 01:25
#5854 - Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not on the Face, No More than 10 Blows, Avoid...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 23, 2016 - 03:02
#5853 - Hamas-Affiliated Scholar Bassam Jarrar: The Jews Played a Role in the Economic Collapses of Germany in the...
The Internet (A YouTube accound dedicated to Jarrar's lectures) / December 20, 2016 - 05:03
Al-Masirah TV (Yemen) / January 16, 2017 - 01:52
#5851 - Egyptian Scholar Dr. Yahya Ismail: Jews' Suffering at the Hands of the Nazis Highlights the Tolerance of...
Egypt Ch.2 / December 2, 2016 - 03:00
#5850 - Russian President Putin: Our Prostitutes Are the Best in the World, But I Doubt Trump Took the Bait
The Internet (The Kremlin Website) / January 17, 2017 - 02:32
#5849 - Egyptian Intellectual Dr. Khaled Montaser: Islamic Extremism Does Not Stem from Poverty or Ignorance; Our...
Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) / January 12, 2017 - 03:09
#5848 - Jordanian Businessman Talal Abu Ghazaleh: MEMRI Considers Me Antisemitic Because I Want to Cleanse Palestine...
BBC Arabic (The UK) / January 9, 2017 - 01:46
#5847 - Former Iraqi VP Tariq Al-Hashimi: Iran Carried Out the 2006 Bombing of the Al-Askari Mosque in Samarra
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / January 5, 2017 - 00:57
#5846 - Gaza Friday Sermon by Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: The Jews Recruit Prostitutes, Girls with AIDS, to Lure Arabs...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 5, 2017 - 05:25
#5845 - Egyptian Researcher Tareq Abu Al-Saad: Official Islamic Institutions throughout Arab and Islamic World Create...
Palestinian Authority TV / December 8, 2016 - 03:02
#5844 - Palestinian Cleric Abu Taqi Al-Din Al-Safafi in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Columbus Stole the Manuscripts of...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / December 30, 2016 - 03:40
#5843 - Pro-ISIS Jamaican Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal: Aleppo Fell because Allah Does Not Want Muslims to Become...
The Internet (A YouTube accound dedicated to Sheikh Al-Faisal's lectures and sermons) / December 16, 2016 - 05:05
The Internet (Mashoukhi's Facebook Page) / January 10, 2017 - 01:26
#5841 - Moroccan Actress Loubna Abidar: 'We, Arab and Muslims, Are Afraid of The Truth about Us; We Refuse to...
France 24 Arabic TV (France) / December 30, 2016 - 02:12
#5840 - Taliban Releases Video of American And Australian Hostages who Plead with Donald Trump to Negotiate Their...
The Internet / January 11, 2017 - 13:24
Al-Mosuliya TV (Iraq) / January 10, 2017 - 02:19
#5838 - Turkish President's Daughter Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, at Chicago Islamic Convention: The Gülenist Cult...
The Internet (MAS-ICNA Convention on YouTube) / December 26, 2016 - 06:22
Russia 24 / January 10, 2017 - 01:49
#5836 - Ramallah Friday Sermon by Abbas's Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash: Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Will...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 5, 2017 - 04:25
The Internet (MOD Official YouTube Channel) / January 6, 2017 - 02:21
#5834 - PLO Executive Committee Secretary Saeb Erikat: The Trump Phenomenon Already Occurred in Europe in the 1920s
Palestinian Authority TV / January 9, 2017 - 00:34
Assema TV (Egypt) / January 7, 2017 - 01:11
#5832 - Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shirin Ebadi Apologizes for Iran’s Intervention in Syria, Adds: Regime Violates...
Orient News TV (Syria) / January 9, 2017 - 03:58
Alaan TV (UAE) / January 8, 2017 - 00:58