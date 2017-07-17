Former Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood MP Hamza Mansour: I Praise Martyrdom Operations Even If Carried Out by Five-Year-Olds

Show Details

Former Jordanian MP from the Muslim Brotherhood Hamza Mansour said that he praised any martyrdom operation, “even if it is carried out by a five-year-old child.” During a discussion of the July 14 Jerusalem terror attack and the ensuing security measures imposed by Israel at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Mansour said that he salutes “anyone who wages resistance against the occupation, with the wheel of a car, knives, or hand-made weapons.” The show aired on Jordan Today TV on July 17. ...

