Commentators on Al-Jazeera TV: Zionist Lobby Influences Hollywood to Demonize Arabs and Muslims

Show Details

Intro:

During an Al-Jazeera talk show, Lebanese writer Sarkis Abu Zaid said that the Jewish Zionist lobby influences the Hollywood film industry, with a tradition of presenting the Arabs as deceitful, terrorist, murderous sheikhs. Tunisian Professor Muhammad Hneid, of Sorbonne University, said that "the U.S. and Western powers that control the film industries are Zionist in orientation, and they play a constant role in the demonization of the Arabs and Muslims." The show aired on August 29. ...

View Transcript Page