Former French Education Minister Jack Lang: G.W. Bush Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity; Trump's Insanity May Subside with Time

Show Details

Intro:

Jack Lang, former French minister of culture and education, said that U.S. President Trump was the unpredictable protagonist of a tragic play, dangerous to his allies and to world peace. "Perhaps his insanity will subside with time," he said. Speaking on the London-based Al-Ghad Al-Arabi TV channel on July 13, Lang, who serves as President of Institut du Monde Arabe, said that former U.S. President G.W. Bush should be placed on trial for crimes against humanity. ...

View Transcript Page