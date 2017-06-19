Istanbul Friday Sermon by Syrian Cleric Mohammad Basem Dahman: The U.S. Created ISIS to Distort the Image of Islam

Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon delivered in Istanbul, Syrian cleric Sheikh Mohammad Basem Dahman said that ISIS was a purely American product, created in order to distort the image of Islam. "It created it and armed it," with the money of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, Kuwait, and Qatar, claimed Sheikh Dahman, who further said that the phenomenon of ISIS had led to people renouncing Islam, especially in the West, "where ISIS has become synonymous with Islam." The sermon, titled "the Illusion of the Islamic ...

View Transcript Page