Israeli Knesset Member Ayman Odeh at Seventh Fatah Conference: Next Conference Will Be Held in Palestinian Capital of East Jerusalem; Crowd Chants: "Millions of Martyrs Marching to Jerusalem"

Israeli Knesset member Ayman Odeh, speaking on November 29 at the Seventh Fatah Conference held in Ramallah, said: "We will be with you at the Eighth Fatah Conference in East Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine." Odeh's address was received by applause and by chants of "Millions of martyrs are marching to Jerusalem." The proceedings of the Fatah conference were broadcast on Palestine TV. Ayman Odeh: "Brothers and sisters, as the great [Yasser Arafat] used to say: 'They see it as...

