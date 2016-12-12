ISIS Video Shows Russian Base Captured in Palmyra; Fighter: We Shall Conquer Russia Tomorrow

Show Details

A video documenting a Russia military base in Palmyra, Syria, taken over by ISIS was released by the organization's news agency A'maq on December 13. The video shows the tents used by the Russian troops, military equipment left behind – much of it destroyed – including large quantities of rifles taken as booty and some Russian written material. The video concludes with a fighter who says: Allah willing, we shall conquer Russia tomorrow." Text: "A Russian base in the city of Palmyra taken ove...

