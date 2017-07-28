ISIS Al-Hayat Media Video Highlights Group's Enforcement of Its Currency System

On July 28, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Hayat Media Center released a three-minute video titled "Inside the Khilafa," highlighting ISIS's enforcement of the use of its currency system, which it unveiled in September 2015. The video emphasizes that despite the war being waged against ISIS, it continues to do its best to implement Islamic law, including by enforcing its sharia-based currency system, which it considers to be a means to bring about the downfall of the interest-based "corrupt financial hegemony" of the U.S. and its allies.

Narrator: "Allah azzawajal [almighty] honored the ummah [nation] of Muhammad alayhi as-salam [peace be upon him] and elevated them through their obedience to him. He subhanahu wa ta'ala said, 'You are the best nation produced as an example for mankind. You enjoin what is good and forbid what is evil and believe in Allah.'

[…]

"Despite the fierce and relentless campaign being waged by the nations of kufr against the Islamic State, may Allah preserve it, the state, alhamdulillah, continues striving to carry out Allah’s order and to wage war on the satanic monetary system of the tawagit [tyrants]. And following the release of the gold dinar and the silver dirham, the Islamic state is now rolling out the copper fals denomination of coins into the marketplace, to help facilitate smaller financial transactions in a shari [fair, just] manner.

[…]

"The correlation between the new Islamic state coins has been set by the monetary committee. The value of the dinar corresponds to the market price of gold while the value of one dirham is set to one hundred fals. All goods and financial transactions must now be priced and conducted using the new Islamic currency. This includes everyday goods as well as contracts, wages and services, including services provided by the Islamic State’s various departments and wherever the Islamic State coins are available, it is forbidden to deal with the insidious bank notes that have no intrinsic value and are printed at will by the tawagit [tyrants]. The subjects of Amir Al-Mu'mineen [commander of the faithful] are now cooperating and working closely to ensure the successful implementation of the new Islamic currency. We ask Allah azzawajal [almighty] to bless this initiative and to make us among the forerunners in forbidding evil and enjoining that which is good."

[…]

ISIS Fighter: "Here we are at the ribat [small fortification] points, fighting for the cause of Allah in order to implement Allah’s Shari'ah and to protect the honor and wealth of the Muslims. And despite the fierce campaign which the enemies of the religion are waging against the Islamic State, the Islamic State has refused but to command the good and forbid the evil, and to continue its war against the enemies of the religion, waging a war of creed in order to safeguard the religion, a military war in order to protect the honor of the Muslims and an economic war in order to preserve the wealth of the Muslims and deal a blow to the Satanic, riba[usury]-based, financial systems. And this is what we profess before Allah – our everlasting enmity towards the enemies of the religion."