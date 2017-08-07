Warning: Graphic Content - Australian ISIS Fighter Urges "Monotheists In Australia" to Carry Out Attacks in "Land of Crusaders," Join ISIS in Philippines

A video released on August 7 by Al-Hayat, a media arm of the Islamic State (ISIS), featured Abu Adam Al-Australi, an Australian who urged Australian Muslims to carry out attacks in "the land of Crusaders," or to go to the Philippines and fight the government there, if they are unable to go to Syria. In the video, which is titled "Inside the Khilafah Part II" and was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, Al-Australi addressed the "monotheists" in Australia, saying: "If you are unable to make hijrah, then inflict terror upon the kuffar [infidels] and punish them for their crimes against the Muslims. Make the land of the Crusaders your battlefield. They are frontiers of war. The defenders of the cross have no covenant of safety so kill them wherever you find them." The following transcript is taken partially from the original English subtitles on the video.

Abu Adam Al-Australi: "'Or do you think that you will enter Paradise while such [trial] has not yet come to you as came to those who passed on before you? They were touched by poverty and hardship and were shaken until [even their] messenger and those who believed with him said, "When will the Victory from Allah come?" Unquestionably, the victory from Allah is near.' [Al-Baqarah: 214] Yes, the victory from Allah is near. But where will you be, O muwahhid [monotheist], when the victory comes? Will you be from among those who responded to their Lord when He said, 'Go forth, whether light or heavy' [At-Tawbah: 41]?

"Will you be in the ranks of the mujahidin when they fight enemies of Allah? Ask yourself if you will be from among the people who sacrificed their souls cheaply for the cause of Allah. Have you not heard the statement of Allah, 'O you who have believed, what is the matter with you, what is the matter with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you cling heavily to earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except very little? If you do not go forth, He will push you with a painful punishment and will replace you with another people, and you will not harm Him at all. And Allah is over all things capable.' [At-Tawbah 38-39]

"So rise, O my brothers in Khayr, Furat and in all the wilayat. Rise in pursuit of a garden as wide as the heaven and the earth. Hasten to the aid of your brothers in Raqqah. Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near. 'And when the sacred months have passed, then kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush. But if they should repent, establish prayer, and give zakah, let them [go] on their way. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.' [At-Tawbah: 5]

"As for those of you who can't make it to this battle, the battle of Al-Azhab [Battle of the Parties aka the Battle of the Trench, a reference to a battle in the early history of Islam], in particular to the muwahideen in Australia, then you should go aid your brothers in the fight against the crusader government of the Philippines. The Australian government has already pledged to help and assist the taghut [tyrant] there, so where is your pledge to Allah, O Muslim? Where is your pledge to Allah, O Muslim? Your zeal should be greater and actions much more decisive, and if you are unable to make hijra, then inflict terror upon the kuffar, and punish them for their crimes against the Muslims. Make the lands of the crusaders your battlefield. They are frontiers of war. The defenders of the cross have no covenant of safety, so kill them wherever you find them.

"If you're a tradesman, use your nail gun and nail a kafr to the head, then crucify his body to the woodworks. If you're a truck driver, ram their crowds until their streets run with their filthy blood, or pour petrol over their houses whilst they're asleep, and engulf their houses with flames. That way, the message will be burned into their memories. Rejoice oh crusaders, rejoice oh crusaders, on your war against Islam. The flames that began in Iraq are now at your doors, and its flame will continue to intensify until it burns the crusader's endeavors by Allah's permission."