ISIS Video: Fathers Praise Their Sons' Martyrdom, Shoot "Spies" - Warning: Graphic Content

Voiceover: "On the other hand, there are fathers who sent their own flesh and blood to the battlefields of Jihad for the sake of Allah. They linked their satisfaction with their sons to their sons' support for the religion of Allah. There are fathers who sent all their sons to join the ranks of the Islamic State, although they knew the price they would have to pay for choosing this road - especially since the war against the infidels has become an all-out war, which will only end when one side overcomes the other.

"'These Are My Fathers'"

[...]

Abu Anwar Al-Shami: "(My son) told me two days before he carried out the attack. He came to me and said: 'Father, I want to go. I have signed up for a martyrdom operation, and now my time has come.' I kissed him and said: 'Allah be praised for giving me a son like you. I want you to complete your operation.' I kissed him, bid him farewell, and took him to see his mother. His mother kissed him, patted him on his shoulder, and said: 'Go ahead, my son. Meeting Allah is better than meeting me.'"

[...]

Abu Dinar Al-Shami: "One day, (my son) told me that he wanted to join the Islamic State. He went and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, and joined his brothers in the ranks of the Islamic State.

[...]

"Allah be praised, he became a martyr. When I heard of his martyrdom, by Allah, my brothers, I was very happy. I said: 'Allah be praised, whatever Allah takes or gives belongs to Him, and everything with Him has a fixed and limited term. We must be patient and await Allah's reward in the hereafter. Allah be praised for honoring me with my son's martyrdom.'"

[...]

Abu Muhammad Al-Shami: At the beginning, I had my doubts. But then I saw (my son's) good morals and the changes he made in his life, in his conduct, and with regard to religious matters. So four months ago, I joined the ranks of Jihad and pledged allegiance. Allah be praised, now I am a soldier of the Islamic State. I call upon all fathers to send their sons to wage Jihad and not to hesitate. Anyone who is afraid should remember that all lives are in the hands of Allah."

[...]

Fighter 1: "This apostate is the same age as my sons. The difference between them is that my sons joined the ranks of Jihad, and were killed for the sake of Allah, while this one is about to be killed for the sake of kufr and apostasy."

Fighter 2: "Oh fathers, your sons will die one way or another, so choose for them to die for the sake of Allah, like my sons. Don't let them die chasing after (the foolishness of) this world, or to die like this apostate."

Fighter 3: "In the name of Allah."

Fighter 4: "Oh Muslims, the war today is being waged against Islam and the Muslims. Look how the Crusaders, the Rafidites, and the apostates send their sons to war. By Allah, they are no braver than us. Absolutely not! We seek martyrdom and love death for the sake of Allah. I ask Allah to accept my sons as martyrs for His sake, to let me join them in Heaven, and not to meet this apostate in Hell."