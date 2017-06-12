ISIS Video Documents Execution Of Christians In ‎Philippines (Warning: Graphic Footage)

On June 12, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq released a video documenting the execution of Christians near the southern Philippine city of Marawi. Parts of Marawi were taken over by ISIS militants several weeks ago and since then the Philippines military has been battling to regain control of the city, while ISIS has been leveraging its takeover to highlight its war against yet another "Crusader" enemy.

Narrator: "21 Days have passed since the fighters of the Islamic State raided the city of Marawi in the Philippines, and the fighting continues in the center of the city. The fighters of the Islamic State are spread over two-thirds of Marawi, and they are closing in on the Philippines’ army, which is incapable of taking back control.

[…]

"The Philippines army did not lose only soldiers. It fled from its posts in Marawi, leaving behind large quantities of modern military equipment, which can be seen in the hands of the Islamic State fighters in this footage. These young men are engaged in direct street warfare. Not far from the front line, the fighters of the Islamic State shot to death six Christians a few days ago. Sources reported several more executions, which were not documented."