Aug 23, 2017
ISIS Video: Spanish-Speaking Fighters Praise Attacks in Spain, Urge Muslims to Carry Out Local Attacks

On August 23, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr Province, Syria, released a video featuring two Spanish-speaking ISIS fighters praising the August 17 attacks in Barcelona and urging Muslims unable to travel to the Islamic State to carry out operations in their homelands. In the video, titled "The Barcelona Raid," which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter and Telegram channels, one fighter, Abu Al-Laith Al-Qurtubi, said: "If you cannot immigrate to the Islamic State – jihad knows no borders. Wage jihad where you are, and Allah will facilitate and accept it from you." Another fighter, Abu Salman Al-Andalusi, praised those who had carried out the Barcelona attacks and called upon Spain to withdraw its troops from the international coalition. "If you don't, we will never let you be in peace, Allah willing. Never." Al-Qurtubi then reminded the Spanish Christians of the Inquisition, threatened that ISIS would seek revenge for "your slaughter, which you are perpetrating in the Islamic State," and declared that Al-Andalus would once again be the land of the Caliphate.

Abu Al-Laith Al-Qurtubi: "If you cannot immigrate to the Islamic State – jihad knows no borders. Wage jihad where you are, and Allah will facilitate and accept it from you."

Abu Salman Al-Andalusi: "We ask Allah to accept the sacrifice of our brothers in Barcelona. Our war with you will continue forever, until the end of time.

[...]

"Leave that war. Get out of the crusader coalition now. If you don't, we will never let you be in peace, Allah willing. Never."

Abu Al-Laith Al-Qurtubi: "Oh Spanish Christians, do not forget the blood of the Muslims that was shed during the Spanish Inquisition. We shall take revenge for your slaughter, which you are perpetrating in the Islamic State. With Allah's permission, Al-Andalus will return to what it was: the land of the Caliphate."

