Captured ISIS Mufti Hussam Naji Talks about the Emergence of ISIS and Religious Disputes with Its Leader

Show Details

Intro:

Captured Iraqi terrorist Hussam Naji, a.k.a. “Abu Mahmoud,” who was appointed mufti of ISIS by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, recounted how he had met Al-Baghdadi in Camp Bucca and after his release, and said that he had had differences of opinion with him on jurisprudence matters, such as the jizya and kharaj taxes. Naji, a convert from Shia Islam, served as a senior ISIS religious authority in Iraq and was arrested in 2015, shortly after his appointment as a mufti. In this May 12 Al-Arabiya TV intervie...

View Transcript Page