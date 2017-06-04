Clip #
6050

ISIS Members Destroy Church in the Philippines

June 04, 2017

ISIS Members Destroy Church in the Philippines

Duration:
01:56
Source:
The Internet - "ISIS's Amaq News Agency"
Intro:

In a video released by the ISIS media company ‘Amaq, ISIS members are shown destroying icons in a Catholic church in Marawi City, the Philippines, toppling and smashing statues and crucifixes, tearing up pictures of the Pope, and setting fire to the church. ...

