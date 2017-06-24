Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels

Show Details

Intro:

In an Alaan TV report, the widows of ISIS fighters, held in a refugee camp after having been caught by the Syrian Democratic Forces while fleeing ISIS, talked of their regrets about having left their home countries to join the Caliphate. Iman, a Tunisian mother of two, recounted how the foreign widows of ISIS fighters are beaten, held in "guest houses," and forced to remarry. The Lebanese Nur Al-Huda said that they had been deceived by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, whose soldiers "follow him like sheep....

View Transcript Page