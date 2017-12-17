ISIS: Syrian Desert Will Be "Boiling Cauldron" For Russians, Iranian-Backed Militias

On December 17, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Hayat Media Center released a six-minute video featuring a motivational message to ISIS members delivered by a fighter identified as Abu Al-Abbas Al-Shami. Al-Shami also conveyed a defiant message to the forces supporting the Assad regime, including the Russians and the Shi'ite Iranian-backed militias, reiterating ISIS's intention to wage a fierce uprising against them in the desert. The video, which was distributed on ISIS Telegram channels, contains several scenes.

Abu Al-Abbas Al-Shami: "In the Name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful. All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of creation. May blessings and peace be upon the Noble Messenger. Allah, the Exalted, says in His Noble Book: In the Name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful. 'Alif, Lam, Mim. Do the people think that they will be left to say, 'We Believe' and they will not be tried? But We have certainly tried those before them, and Allah will surely make evident those who are truthful, and He will surely make evident the liar.' (Al-'Ankabut: 1-3)

"Indeed, this ayah in the Book of Allah, the Mighty and Sublime, is there so everyone may know that the path of jihad was not paved with roses and is not an easy path. Rather, this path is the path of tawhid for whose sake Nuh wept, and on account of which Allah's Prophet, Ibrahim, was thrown into a fire, and on account of which Zakariyya was sawed in half, and on account of which Yahya ('alayhis-salam) was slaughtered.

"Allah, the Mighty and Sublime, says in His Noble Book: 'And of the people are some who say, ' We believe in Allah,' but when one (of them) is harmed for (the cause of) Allah, they consider the trial of the people (if it were) the punishment of Allah. But if victory comes from your Lord, they say, 'Indeed, we were with you.' Is not Allah most knowing of what is within the breasts of all creatures? And Allah will surely make evident those who believe, and He will surely make evident the hypocrites.' (Al-'Ankabut: 10-11)

"Indeed, this ayah indicates that when a tribulation afflicts the slaves of Allah, Allah, at that point, reveals what is concealed within people's hearts, just as Ibn Kathir stated in his explanation of the ayah, saying, 'Among the people is he who claims with his tongue that he believes in Allah, but iman has not become firmly established in his heart. So a tribulation appears in order to sift the ranks of the believers.' So choose your path, O slave of Allah. Either you are with those who support Allah's religion and fight to have Allah's laws implemented, or you are with those who sit back and abandon Allah's religion. Prepare an answer for every question that you will be asked on the day neither wealth nor children will avail to anyone.

"And I say to my mujahid brothers everywhere, rejoice, for the blood that was spilled in Raqqah, Mosul, and all other territories of the Islamic State for the sake of implementing Allah's law, will be – by Allah – the price for a tremendous victory. And it will be a curse on the enemies of this religion. However, you must be patient. You must remain steadfast. Let your condition declare what was said by the poet: 'I will live in dignity, O my companions, and will always crush the people of hypocrisy. I will remain upon my path to honor, even if the enemy cuts of my hand and my leg. I will continue to proceed towards shahadah with steadfastness. Indeed, I am in a race with death. Therefore, O you who know me, do not say: Why did you drive yourself to the gallows. For I am a believer. I desire the pursuit of lofty affairs, and I am not pleased with humiliation or disunity. My greatest goal is to please my Lord, and honor is achieved at the peak of the ascent.'

"So go forth, O lions of the Islamic State. Rise against the enemies of Allah. Rise against them in unison, until Allah decides between us and them.

"Today, you are being tested. So let Allah see your truthfulness, and let your condition declare what the Sahabah said to Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him): 'Go you and your Lord and fight, for we will fight along with you.' O muwahhidin, respond to Allah and the Messenger when they call you to that which will give you life. I warn you not to deafen your ears and cover yourself with your garments. And I warn you of Allah's statement, 'If you do not go forth, He will punish you with a painful punishment and will replace you with another people.' (At-Tawbah: 39) I incite you with the statement of Allah's Prophet, Musa, 'And I hastened to You, my Lord, that You be pleased.' (Ta Ha: 84) So rise against the kuffar in unison. Do not be taken by any pity for them, and confide in your Lord.

"Subhanallah. This is a book we found in the masjid. What remained of it contained narrations of the stories that talk about the people of the past! and how they remained patient upon the truth until Allah, the Mighty and Sublime, made it manifest.

"'So they would resort to plotting and scheming against the Messengers of Allah and their followers, as Allah, the Exalted, said, 'And they had planned their plan, but with Allah is (recorded) their plan, even if their plan has been (sufficient) to do away with the mountains.' (Ibrahim: 46) And likewise as Allah, the Lofty and Sublime, said, 'And they conspired an immense conspiracy.' (Nuh: 22) And likewise as He, may He be glorified, said, 'Indeed, they are planning a plan, and I am planning a plan.' (Tariq: 15-16) (Their) assembly will be defeated, and they will turn their backs (in retreat). But the Hour is their appointment (for due punishment),'

"When they're unable to take control of the desert, and when they're unable to eliminate the mujahidin, they begin targeting the Muslim masses. However, with Allah's permission, you will soon see, O Russians, Rafidah, and Nusayriyyah, that we will turn the desert into a boiling cauldron against you. And know that Allah, the Mighty and Sublime, is luring the nations of kufr to the land of Sham so that they can be exterminated by the mujahidin. And no one who enters this swamp is able to get out. However, know with certainty that the patience required is little. Then after it there will come a tremendous victory. And Allah prevails in His affair, but most of the people do not know."