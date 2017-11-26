Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers for Their Soldiers in Iraq

Show Details

IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani visited the forces fighting in Al-Bukamal, Syria, and told them that the U.S. forces, despite their numbers and capabilities, are cowards. "When they arrived in Iraq, they brought diapers for their soldiers, so that they could urinate in them when scared," he said. "Our people is ready for martyrdom, and therefore, deserves victory," said Soleimani. His remarks were posted online by the "Syrian Army's Allies' Operation Room" on November 26. Q

