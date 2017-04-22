Iran's Defense Ministry Delivers New Nasir Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles to IRGC Navy

Show Details

Intro:

On April 22, Press TV reported on the delivery ceremony of the first batch of Nasir anti-ship cruise missiles, stating that they were designed and manufactured by Iran's Defense Ministry and revealed and test-fired during Iranian Navy drills in February. According to the report, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said that the Nasir missile "opened a new chapter in his country's sophisticated missile technology." ...

View Transcript Page