IRGC General Kowsari: Israel Will Be Wiped Off Planet Earth in 25 Years or Less
September 27, 2017
Intro:General Ismail Kowsari , Deputy Commander of the IRGC Tharallah Base, told Al-Alam TV that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had said "that this entity [Israel] must be wiped off the Planet Earth within 25 years," but that in his own opinion, that was the maximum period, and "God willing, it will happen before that." The interview aired on September 27. Interviewer: Iran has provided aid to Hizbullah, Syria, and the resistance movements in Palestine for almost four decades, but it has paid a steep...
