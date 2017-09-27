IRGC General Kawthari: Israel Will Be Wiped Off Planet Earth in 25 Years or Less

Show Details

General Ismail Kawthari, Deputy Commander of the IRGC Tharallah Base, told Al-Alam TV that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had said "that this entity [Israel] must be wiped off the Planet Earth within 25 years," but that in his own opinion, that was the maximum period, and "God willing, it will happen before that." The interview aired on September 27.

