Iraqi VP Al-Nujaifi Calls to Investigate Excessive Use of Coalition Airpower in Battle for Mosul

Iraqi Vice-President Osama Al-Nujaifi said that there was a "significant flaw" in the battle for Mosul and that there was "clear evidence that the airpower of the international coalition has been used in an exaggerated manner." Speaking on Al-Arabiya network on March 28, Al-Nujaifi accused the Iraqi government of a "great failure" in directing the battle and called for an investigation. ...

