Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian Leaders, Keeps Tapes, Blackmails Arab Officials

Show Details

Intro:

An Iraqi TV channel broadcast a monologue by TV host Muhammad Al-Tamimi, in which he alleged that former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni had had sex with Palestinian officials Saeb Erekat and Yasser Abed Rabbo. Claiming that she had made sex tapes and blackmailed several Arab officials, he added that a rabbi had ruled this permissible "on the grounds that Jewish law permits Jewish women to have sex with the enemy in order to obtain important information." Al-Tamimi's monologue aired on Nove

...

View Transcript Page