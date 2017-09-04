Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Hadi Al-Ameri: A Referendum on Kurdistan Independence Might Lead to Armed Confrontation

Show Details

Intro:

Iraqi Shiite militia leader Hadi Al-Ameri, head of the Badr Organization, said that he was against a referendum on Kurdistan independence, which, he said, was not in the interest of Iraq. Al-Ameri, speaking on Rudaw Arabic TV, an Iraqi Kurdish channel, on September 4, warned that the establishment of regional entities on a racial or sectarian basis would lead to armed confrontation. He further said that it was in the interest of Iraq for the PMU to continue even in the post-ISIS era. Al-Ameri al...

View Transcript Page