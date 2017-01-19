Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr: Iraqi Militias Must Not Get Involved in Wars outside Iraq; Iraqi Army, Not Militias, Must Be in Charge of Mosul Liberation

Show Details

Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr said that the Popular Mobilization Units must relinquish the lead of the operation for the liberation of Mosul to the Iraqi army. In an interview aired by the Kurdish NRT TV on January 19, Al-Sadr said that Iraqi militias must not be involved in wars outside Iraq because this will only bring more terrorism back into Iraq. He criticized former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki and others who always seek new wars, and said that the moderates on all sides must take ...

