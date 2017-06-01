Iraqi Political Commentator Ali Al-Shamari: Iraqi Regime Left Us No Choice But to Support ISIS

Show Details

Intro:

In a TV interview, Iraqi political commentator Ali Al-Shamari defended ISIS, saying that the Iraqi regime was "annihilating the Sunnis" and that the people welcomed ISIS "because it lifted all this injustice." When asked by the Turkish Channel 9 interviewer about the atrocities committed by ISIS, he retorted: "If you want to talk, talk about something you understand. What you are saying constitutes slander." Calling the Yazidis "Satan worshippers," he justified their treatment at the hands of IS...

View Transcript Page