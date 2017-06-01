Clip #
6069
Iraqi Political Commentator Ali Al-Shamari: Iraqi Regime Left Us No Choice But to Support ISIS
June 01, 2017
Intro:In a TV interview, Iraqi political commentator Ali Al-Shamari defended ISIS, saying that the Iraqi regime was "annihilating the Sunnis" and that the people welcomed ISIS "because it lifted all this injustice." When asked by the Turkish Channel 9 interviewer about the atrocities committed by ISIS, he retorted: "If you want to talk, talk about something you understand. What you are saying constitutes slander." Calling the Yazidis "Satan worshippers," he justified their treatment at the hands of IS...
