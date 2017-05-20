Iraqi PM Haider Al-Abadi Compares Shiite Militias to ISIS: We Did Not Fight the Baath Regime Only to Be Ruled by Gangs

Show Details

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi blasted the Shiite militias in his country and compared them to ISIS. "Did we fight the bloody Baathist regime only to be ruled by gangs?" he said in a TEDxBaghdad speech. Abadi warned the Shiite militias not to try to "fool" him by reminding him that they belong to the same sect as him. This is what ISIS said to the Sunnis, Abadi explained, before it killed them, burned their cities, and banished them. The comments were made on May 20 and posted on YouTube. ...

