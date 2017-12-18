Iraqi Official Hamid Al-Husseini: The Goal of the Resistance is to Preserve the Current Regimes; The Factions in Palestine Are Under the Command of Qasem Soleimani

Show Details

Intro:

Hamid Al-Husseini, Secretary-General of the Union of the Iraqi Radio and TV Networks, said in a TV interview that "the goal of the resistance is to preserve the current governments and regimes," so long as those regimes have "popular legitimacy." He further said that "it's no secret that the factions in Palestine are now under the command of the leader of the resistance, Qasem Soleimani." Al-Hussein said that they are "awaiting the zero hour" for the liberation of Palestine and that "the Israeli

...

View Transcript Page