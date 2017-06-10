Clip #
6087

Iraqi MP Joseph Saliwa: Iraqi Christians Want Autonomy; One Day, the Iraqis Will Demand the Return of the Jews

June 10, 2017

Iraqi MP Joseph Saliwa: Iraqi Christians Want Autonomy; One Day, the Iraqis Will Demand the Return of the Jews

02:44
Hona Baghdad TV (Iraq)
Intro:

In a recent TV interview, Iraqi MP Joseph Saliwa said that the majority of Christian Iraqis had "reached the conviction that they must have autonomy." Speaking on the Iraqi Hona Baghdad TV channel on June 10, Saliwa further said that he believed that one day, the Iraqis would demand that the Jews, "who were driven out of this country by our forefathers, with their pure ISIS mentality," return to their lands and property. ...

