Iraqi Hizbullah Spokesman Jaafar Al-Husseini: We Have Been Preparing for Months for Battle against the Americans in Iraq

Jaafar Al-Husseini, spokesman for the Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades, said in a recent TV interview that "the U.S. is the cause of all the tragedies and all the political and economic problems of Iraq" and that "we have made all the preparations for the battle with the Americans in Iraq." In the interview, which aired on Al-Itijah TV on March 7, Al-Husseini said that ISIS is an American creation and that the U.S. military presence in Iraq is designed to support the organization. ...

