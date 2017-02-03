Iraqi Cleric Ahmad Al-Kubeisi: The Iraqi Army Will Annihilate the Jews in the Battle of Armageddon

Show Details

Iraqi cleric Sheikh Ahmad Al-Kubeisi said that the Jews were "the driving force" behind everything that has happened to Iraq. He said the there is an "historical enmity" between Iraq and the Jews and that in the battle of Armageddon, "the Iraqi army will annihilate the Jews, not leaving a single Jew in the world." The interview aired on the Iraqi Al-Fallujah TV channel on February 3. ...

