Clip #
6354
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Blames Popular Uprising on Iran's Enemies: "All Those Who Oppose the Iranian Regime... Have United"
January 02, 2018
Intro:Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said: "All those who oppose the Iranian regime, with their money, their political clout, their weapons, and their security systems... They have all united in an attempt to cause trouble to the Islamic regime, to the Islamic Republic, to the Islamic Revolution." His statements were broadcast by Iran's Channel 1 on January 2. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "The enemy is waiting for its opportunity to sneak in. They want to sneak in. Look at w...
