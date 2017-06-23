Iranian Speakers at New Zealand Quds Day Event: The Holocaust Was Fake; Israel a "Cancerous Tumor" to Be Annihilated within 25 Years

Show Details

Intro:

At a Quds Day event in Auckland, New Zealand, held on June 23, Iranian cleric Hojatoleslam Shafie said that Israel and the Zionist regime "hide behind a fake phenomenon" of the Holocaust and that it was a conspiracy to infiltrate the Islamic countries. He said that Quds Day was established "to deal a powerful punch to the mouth of the cancerous tumor known as evil Israel," and cited Imam Khomeini as saying that "if every Muslim were to spit in the face of Israel, Israel would drown." Iranian dip...

View Transcript Page