Clip #
6253
Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover with 2000 Km Range Missile Opposite Former Embassy
November 04, 2017
Intro:On the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, the IRGC placed a Qadr-F ballistic missile, with a range of 2,000 kilometers, opposite the former embassy building. Demonstrators waved IRGC flags and banners calling for "death to America" and chanted: "Death to Israel!" The footage was posted on the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News site on November 4. ...
LATEST CLIPS
#6253 - Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover with 2000 Km Range Missile Opposite Former...
The Internet / November 4, 2017 - 01:24
#6252 - Senior PLO Official Ahmad Majdalani: We Will Not Allow Hamas to Keep Its Weapons; We May Sue Britain for...
Palestinian Authority TV / October 25, 2017 - 03:25
#6251 - Former Qatari PM Hamed bin Jassim Al Thani: Al-Jazeera Has Been a Source of Trouble for Us; Qatar Established...
Qatar TV / October 25, 2017 - 08:42
#6250 - Algerian Political Analyst Recommends Hatching Anti-Western Conspiracies: The West Is Taking a Nose-Dive, We...
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / October 19, 2017 - 02:23
#6249 - Al-Jazeera TV Host: What’s the Point of Hamas’ Weapons If It Does Not Respond to Israeli Attacks; Gaza...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / October 31, 2017 - 02:13
Assema TV (Egypt) / October 19, 2017 - 02:23
#6247 - Anti-Iranian Kurdistani Fighters: We Are Always Prepared for an Iranian Attack; Hope for Independence...
Alaan TV (UAE) / October 12, 2017 - 04:31
#6246 - MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon by Sheikh Ahmed Khalil: We Need to Reclaim Jihad from the Extremists; Don...
The Internet (MAC Vancouver on YouTube) / March 3, 2017 - 10:19
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / October 22, 2017 - 03:04
#6244 - MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon by Imam Tarek Ramadan: It Is Our Duty to Share the Jihad against the...
The Internet (MAC Vancouver on YouTube) / July 28, 2017 - 04:04
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / October 16, 2017 - 02:59
#6242 - Iranian Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Pourdastan: If America Attacks Us, We Shall Deal a Blow to the Enemy...
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / September 24, 2017 - 01:28
#6241 - Palestinian-Jordanian Historian Husni Ayesh: ISIS, Al-Qaeda Emerged from Beneath the Cloak of the Muslim...
Alghad (UAE/Egypt) / October 22, 2017 - 01:14
#6240 - Iranian Speakers at New Zealand Quds Day Event: The Holocaust Was Fake; Israel a "Cancerous Tumor"...
The Internet (Islamic Ahlulbayt Foundation of New Zealand on YouTube) / June 23, 2017 - 06:05
The Internet ("Most of Us" on YouTUbe) / October 1, 2017 - 02:50
#6238 - Shiite Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi: Iran Is Exploiting the Shiites and Will Not Rest until Every...
The Internet (Al-Musawi on YouTube) / August 6, 2017 - 02:07
#6237 - Israeli Arab Activist Dima Tayeh Defends Participation in Anti-BDS Delegation: Israel Is My Country and I Am...
Musawa TV (Israel) / October 13, 2017 - 03:35
#6236 - Gazans Protest Destruction of Archaeological Site by Hamas: They Are Trying to Wipe Out Palestinian Identity
Alaan TV (UAE) / October 17, 2017 - 02:11
#6235 - Fmr. Iraqi National Security Advisor Mowaffak Al-Rubaei: An Independent Kurdistan Will Be a Second "...
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / October 16, 2017 - 02:02
#6234 - Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Calls Israeli Delegation 'Child Murderers' At Int'l Lawmakers Forum...
Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait) / October 18, 2017 - 00:56
#6233 - Former Egyptian Culture Minister Farouk Hosny: Everything Illogical Should Be Removed from Our Religious...
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / August 10, 2017 - 01:39
#6232 - Hamas Official Ismail Radhwan: People Involved in Security Coordination with Israel Will Be Gathered in the...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / October 13, 2017 - 02:31
#6231 - TV Debate in Egypt: Homosexuality a U.S. Plot against Our Society; Homosexuals Should Be Killed
LTC TV (Egypt) / September 26, 2017 - 03:26
#6230 - Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: The Prevalent Islamic Ideology in Canada Breeds Terrorism, We Need to...
The Internet (Oxygen Talk Show on YouTube) / May 5, 2017 - 05:12
#6229 - Israeli Actor Mohammad Bakri Supports Armed Resistance, Rejects Normalization of Ties with Israel: Israel, U....
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / October 7, 2017 - 02:00
France 24 Arabic TV (France) / October 13, 2017 - 01:38
#6227 - Fatah Official Salwa Hudaib: Our Leaders Were Tricked into Signing Oslo Accord; We Are Not Bound by It
Alfalstiniah TV (Palestinian Authority) / September 16, 2017 - 02:09
#6226 - Egyptian Preacher Sayed Ahmad Ali Denies the Holocaust, States: There Can Be No Peace with the Jews
The Internet (The Salafi Call in Ismailia on YouTube) / August 4, 2017 - 04:03
#6225 - Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Appeals in Audio Recording for Unity among Mujahideen, Warns against ...
The Internet / October 4, 2017 - 28:57
#6224 - Birmingham-Based Islamic "Exorcist" Abu Ibraheem Husnayn: We Must Hate Christmas, Valentine’s Day,...
The Internet / May 13, 2017 - 02:22