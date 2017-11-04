Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover with 2000 Km Range Missile Opposite Former Embassy

Show Details

Intro:

On the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, the IRGC placed a Qadr-F ballistic missile, with a range of 2,000 kilometers, opposite the former embassy building. Demonstrators waved IRGC flags and banners calling for "death to America" and chanted: "Death to Israel!" The footage was posted on the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News site on November 4.

...

View Transcript Page