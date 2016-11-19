Clip #
5874

Iranian Reformist Professor Sadegh Zibakalam: The Original Human Rights Goals of the Islamic Revolution Have Been Distorted by the Iranian Regime

November 19, 2016

Duration:
02:13
Intro:

Speaking before a student gathering at an Iranian university, reformist Professor Sadegh Zibakalam stressed that the original goals of the Islamic Revolution were to guarantee freedom of speech and free elections, and to ensure that human rights would not be violated. He elaborated that according to these goals, "the state must not have any political prisoners." Professor Zibakalam warned the students that the regime was trying "to push the original goals of the revolution to the sidelines" so t...

View Transcript Page

