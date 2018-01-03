Clip #
6357
Iranian Protester Tears Down Poster of Ayatollah Khomeini and Curses Him, Urging Fellow Citizens to Step on the Poster
January 03, 2018
Intro:Footage emerged on social media of a protester in Iran tearing down a poster of Ayatollah Khomeini, Founder of the Islamic Revolution regime, while calling him a "hyena" and a "dirty beast," who "smeared shit all over the nation." The protester said that "that bastard belongs on the ground," and urged fellow Iranians to step on his poster, lying on the ground. The footage was posted on Twitter on January 3. Iranina protestor: Oh Khomeini, you hyena, you Indian. I want to bring his [poster] d...
