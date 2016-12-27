Clip #
5815

Iranian Minister of Defense Hossein Dehghan: We Do Not Coordinate with the U.S. in Syria. Turkey Must Withdraw from Syrian Soil. We do Not Recognize Netanyahu to Even Listen to What He Has to Say"

Broadcast on
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Duration:
07:19
Intro:

Iranian Minister of Defense Hossein Dehghan said that Iran "did not and will not, coordinate with the Americans" in Syria and by no means will it cooperate with the U.S.  in the future. He also stated that Turkey must withdraw from Syrian soil and if it does not, it would be considered an aggressor. In reference to Israeli PM Netanyahu's recent visit to Azerbaijan he said: "We do not recognize Netanyahu to even listen to what he has to say. With regard to the Syrian crisis, the Iranian minister ...

