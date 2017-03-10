Iran Unveils a New Tank

Show Details

Intro:

On March 12, Iran's Press TV reported on the unveiling of the country's first locally produced tank, which, it said, is "one of the world's most advanced" tanks, with "immense destructive power." Iranian Defense Minister Dehghan, speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Tehran, said that while Iran posed no threat to any country, it would "respond to any threat vigorously." ...

View Transcript Page