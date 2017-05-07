Iranian Defense Minister: If Saudi Arabia Does Anything Stupid, No Place in the Kingdom Will Remain Intact Except Mecca and Medina

Show Details

Intro:

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan warned Saudi Arabia that if the kingdom does anything "stupid," "I doubt that any place in Saudi Arabia will remain intact, with the exception of Mecca and Medina." Speaking on Al-Manar TV on May 7, he was responding to recent statements by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud, who had rejected the possibility of dialogue with Iran and said that they would "make sure that the war is waged in Iran and not in Saudi Arabia." To view the Crown Princ...

View Transcript Page