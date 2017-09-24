Clip #
6242
Iranian Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Pourdastan: If America Attacks Us, We Shall Deal a Blow to the Enemy in Any Region
September 24, 2017
Intro:Ahmad Reza Pourdastan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian army, said that they were "fully aware of the weaknesses of the Americans" and that in the event of an American attack, it would deal a blow to the enemy in any region it could in order to defend Iran's independence, people, and territorial integrity. Pourdastan was speaking in Farsi on the Iranian Al-Alam TV on September 24, and the interview was translated into Arabic. ...
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / September 24, 2017 - 01:28
