Iranian Army Deputy Commander-in-Chief Pourdastan: If America Attacks Us, We Shall Deal a Blow to the Enemy in Any Region

Show Details

Intro:

Ahmad Reza Pourdastan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian army, said that they were "fully aware of the weaknesses of the Americans" and that in the event of an American attack, it would deal a blow to the enemy in any region it could in order to defend Iran's independence, people, and territorial integrity. Pourdastan was speaking in Farsi on the Iranian Al-Alam TV on September 24, and the interview was translated into Arabic. ...

View Transcript Page