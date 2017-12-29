Protests throughout Iran: Death to Khamenei! Death to IRGC! Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, We Will Give Our Lives to Iran

Show Details

Intro:

In anti-regime demonstrations that have erupted all over Iran, protestors called on the Iranian regime to leave the armed conflict in Syria and to focus on internal issues. They shouted slogans such as: “Leave Syria, think of us” and “Not Gaza, not Lebanon – we will give our lives to Iran.” The demonstrators protested against the clerics living in “palaces” while the Iranian people suffers poverty. The chants included: “Death to the thief!” “Death to the dictator” and “Death to the IRGC”. Footag

...

View Transcript Page