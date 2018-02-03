Clip #
6407
Syria-Based Jihadi Cleric 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini Celebrates Downing Of Russian Fighter Jet In Idlib
February 03, 2018
Intro:In a video posted on YouTube following the downing of a Russian fighter jet in the Idlib province of Syria on February 3, Saudi Jihadi cleric Sheikh 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is seen celebrating the attack. "With the help of Allah, we shall restore the days of the rural area south of Aleppo, and they will be massacred in this area," he said. HTS claimed responsibility for downing the Russian SU-25 fighter jet earlier that day. Saudi Jihadi Cleric in Syria ‘Abdallah A...
