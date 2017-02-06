Houthi Military Spokesman Threatens to Target U.S., French, Other Ships Entering Yemeni Territorial Waters

Show Details

Sharaf Luqman, Spokesman of the Houthi Forces, said that "any ship - any destroyer or frigate - that enters our territorial waters will be targeted, regardless of its nationality. We do not care if it belongs to the U.S., to France, or to any other country." In an interview broadcast on the Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV on February 6, Luqman further said that the Houthi army has developed surface-to-surface missiles and increased the range of Scud missiles and that they had further capabilities "that ...

