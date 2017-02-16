Clip #
5896
Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah Threatens Missile Attack on Israeli Ammonia Facilities and Dimona Nuclear Plant
February 16, 2017
Intro:Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah called on Israel "not just to move the ammonia facility out of Haifa, but to dismantle the nuclear plant in Dimona," saying: "They know what will become of them and of their [Zionist] entity if missiles hit that plant." In his February 16 address, broadcast by Mayadeen TV, Nasrallah said "no matter where they take the [Haifa ammonia] storage facility, we will be able to reach it." Hassan Nasrallah: With regard to the ammonia storage facility in Ha...
