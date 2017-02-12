Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah: We Are Grateful to Trump for Removing Obama's Mask of Hypocrisy

Show Details

Intro:

In a February 12 speech aired on several Lebanese TV channels, including Al-Mayadeen TV, Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah denied that his organization was either worried by or afraid of the new American president. Nasrallah quoted Iranian leader Khamenei, and said that Trump’s rise to power was a good thing, because he has removed President Obama’s “mask of hypocrisy,” revealing the “racist and bloodshedding” nature of the American administration. ...

