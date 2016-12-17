Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!

Show Details

Intro:

Demonstrators standing opposite the Syrian embassy in central London called for the establishment of a Caliphate, threatened the U.S. over the situation in Syria, and berated Muslim rulers. At the demonstration, which was held by the British chapter of Hizb ut-Tahrir, slogans chanted included: "U.S.A., you will pay!" and "Muslim rulers are Uncle Toms!" Footage of the demonstration was posted on the Internet on December 17. ...

